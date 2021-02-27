USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Stock Price Up 4.5%

USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ)’s stock price rose 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 4,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 4,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.62.

About USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ)

USA Equities Corp. focuses on healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. The company intends to develop digital therapeutics, behavior based remote patient monitoring, chronic care, and preventive medicine. The company was formerly known as American Biogenetic Sciences, Inc and changed its name to USA Equities Corp.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for USA Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.