USDK (USDK) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 27th. One USDK coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.60 million and approximately $257.97 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDK has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About USDK

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

