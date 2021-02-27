USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Market Cap Tops $976,801.69

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 50.6% higher against the US dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC on exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $976,801.69 and approximately $153.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,711.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $480.99 or 0.01052226 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.70 or 0.00401880 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00030591 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000985 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000541 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001798 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00014002 BTC.
- Gleec (GLEEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003672 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003304 BTC.
USDX [Lighthouse] Profile
Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.