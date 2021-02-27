USDX Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 27th. One USDX coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006601 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006073 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.