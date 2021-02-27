v.systems (VSYS) Trading 25.4% Lower Over Last Week

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last seven days, v.systems has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. One v.systems coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. v.systems has a market cap of $42.35 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

v.systems Profile

Get v.systems alerts:

v.systems is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,140,753,711 coins and its circulating supply is 2,217,145,247 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

v.systems Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade v.systems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase v.systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for v.systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for v.systems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.