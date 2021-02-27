Vai Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7.68 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Vai has a market capitalization of $160.75 million and approximately $7.68 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vai has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Vai token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $215.88 or 0.00477122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00069820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00078872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00080691 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00053268 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.58 or 0.00465408 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 161,489,513 tokens. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io

Vai Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

