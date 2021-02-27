Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,507,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 112,634 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.60% of Valero Energy worth $368,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $76.98 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2,565.14, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.02.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.86.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

