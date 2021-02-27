Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stake Increased by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $90,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 107,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 37.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 13.5% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 39,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,322,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,565.14, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average of $53.02. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VLO. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.