Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Holdings Increased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Valvoline worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,261.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VVV shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Valvoline stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.97%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

