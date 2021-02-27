Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 3,206 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $37,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Santander raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,614.33.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,638.11 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,237.55 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,858.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,455.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.