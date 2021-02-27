Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 2,950 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,811 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $21,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $331.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $357.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.81. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

