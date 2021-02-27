Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.07% of Seagen worth $20,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.43.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 13,666 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,083.86. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $4,859,976.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,017 shares of company stock valued at $29,096,173. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $151.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.26. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.57 and a 52 week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

