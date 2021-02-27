Van ECK Associates Corp Has $16.90 Million Stock Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,549 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.14% of QIAGEN worth $16,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in QIAGEN by 2,750.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after buying an additional 358,951 shares in the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QGEN stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average of $51.34. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. On average, research analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on QGEN shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised QIAGEN to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. TheStreet raised QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. QIAGEN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.