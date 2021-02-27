Van ECK Associates Corp Has $17.87 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.14% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $17,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $9,545,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total transaction of $492,316.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,311,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $2,460,649.50. Insiders sold 87,207 shares of company stock worth $24,751,163 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $286.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $303.79.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.