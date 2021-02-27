Van ECK Associates Corp Has $23.54 Million Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,833,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,199 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.14% of CNH Industrial worth $23,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Italy grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 17,737,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,057,000 after buying an additional 1,521,151 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,164,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,213,000 after buying an additional 2,648,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,226,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,622,000 after buying an additional 2,639,242 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,777,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,883,000 after buying an additional 65,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 3,346,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,171,000 after buying an additional 598,756 shares in the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Vertical Research raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $14.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $15.43.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

