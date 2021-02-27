Van ECK Associates Corp Has $32.38 Million Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 567,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,546 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.14% of Yum China worth $32,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,789,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,347,000 after buying an additional 2,447,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Yum China by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,285,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,521,000 after purchasing an additional 450,352 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Yum China by 17.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,772,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,478 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Yum China by 60.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,337,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Yum China by 75.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,233,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,892 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Yum China stock opened at $59.84 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $64.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

