Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,715 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NIO were worth $23,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 180.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 50,981 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of NIO by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 17.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,165,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,728,000 after acquiring an additional 174,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Nomura started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.54.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.53. The company has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of -49.23 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $66.99.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

