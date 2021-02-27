Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,467 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $17,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $301,633,712.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,141,666.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $2,955,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,007,898 shares of company stock worth $619,109,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.39.

Shares of MRNA opened at $154.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.56, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.