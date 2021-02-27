Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,115 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Change Path LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.42.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,658.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $459.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $220.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $477.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.40.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

