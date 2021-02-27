Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,692 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 27,625 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.18% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $34,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,080,000 after purchasing an additional 138,139 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $950,769 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

PXD opened at $148.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.66, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.61 and a 200 day moving average of $106.80. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

