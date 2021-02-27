Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 104,800 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,080,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $17,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 556.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 966,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 819,355 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE EQNR opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $20.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.