Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 21,095 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,095 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.11% of Exact Sciences worth $21,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,192 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,157,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,952,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,964,000 after purchasing an additional 407,772 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,257,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.47.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $3,808,671.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,396,905.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $2,238,046.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 826,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,690,795.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,855 shares of company stock valued at $14,709,856 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXAS opened at $136.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.92. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

