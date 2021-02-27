Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 7,412 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,412 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.09% of Kansas City Southern worth $17,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU opened at $212.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.51. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $223.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KSU. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.55.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

