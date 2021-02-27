Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) versus Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

74.2% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 41.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$83.95 million ($5.45) -22.24 Vanda Pharmaceuticals $227.19 million 4.51 $115.55 million $2.11 8.84

Vanda Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vanda Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and Vanda Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals 0 3 8 0 2.73 Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1 4 1 0 2.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $167.36, suggesting a potential upside of 38.10%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $14.83, suggesting a potential downside of 20.46%. Given Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals N/A -47.64% -43.21% Vanda Pharmaceuticals 8.02% 4.56% 3.88%

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is also developing MGL-3745, a THR-Ã-selective small molecule that is in preclinical trials for the treatment of NASH and hyperlipidemia. The company has research, development, and commercialization agreement with Hoffmann-La Roche to develop, use, sell, offer for sale, and import various licensed products. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its products under development include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon) for the treatment of jet lag disorder, smith-magenis syndrome, pediatric Non-24, and delayed sleep phase disorder; FanaptÂ® (iloperidone) for the treatment of bipolar disorder and a long acting injectable formulation program for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor (NK-1R) antagonist, for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, gastroparesis, and motion sickness. The company's products under development also comprise VTR-297, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and with potential use as a treatment for various oncology indications; VQW-765, a small molecule nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist for the treatment of psychiatric disorders; and a portfolio of cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator activators and inhibitors for the treatment of dry eye and ocular inflammation, as well as for the treatment of secretory diarrhea disorders, including cholera. It markets its products in the United States, Europe, and Israel. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.