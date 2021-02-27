Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.237 per share on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.44. 278,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,888. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.85. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.02 and a 1 year high of $83.25.

