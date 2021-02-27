Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VWO stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.49. 17,343,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,149,418. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.