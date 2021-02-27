Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,775,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153,705 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 4.64% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $721,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

BIV stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.32. 2,547,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,094. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $83.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

