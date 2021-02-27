Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

Shares of VGIT stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.09. 1,254,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,938. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.57. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

