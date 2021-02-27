Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:VGLT traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,278. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.99. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $83.72 and a 1-year high of $109.76.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

