Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $61.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,872,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,273. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.84. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

