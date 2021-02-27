Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,071,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527,602 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.86% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,329,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.5% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.94. 8,580,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,700,188. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.02 and its 200 day moving average is $87.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

