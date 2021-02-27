Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 1,191 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 27.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 72.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 439,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,281,000 after purchasing an additional 184,356 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $1,271,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.14.

Intuit stock opened at $390.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.72. The stock has a market cap of $106.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $423.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $1,818,699. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

