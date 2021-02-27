Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 2,437 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,690 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Standpoint Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

QCOM stock opened at $136.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.86 and its 200-day moving average is $136.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

