Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 3,091 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,357 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 17,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,438,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 57,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,149,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW opened at $159.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

