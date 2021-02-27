Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,735 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.92.

AXP stock opened at $135.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.27. The company has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $140.95.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

