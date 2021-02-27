Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.71.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $172.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $181.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

