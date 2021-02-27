Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Centene by 378.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 53,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 42,264 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Centene by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,932,000 after acquiring an additional 954,122 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 110,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Centene by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,841,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,550,000 after acquiring an additional 25,987 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.79.

In other news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock worth $1,811,260 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

