Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 128.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,475,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,274,000 after acquiring an additional 533,077 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,701,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,279,000 after acquiring an additional 60,958 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,851,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,653,000 after acquiring an additional 265,002 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 38.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,608,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,562,000 after acquiring an additional 449,214 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 23.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,316,000 after acquiring an additional 246,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNV. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

Shares of FNV opened at $107.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.99, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

