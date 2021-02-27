Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $13,089,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,109,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,890,000 after purchasing an additional 392,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 78,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 53,814 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $76.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $139.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $81.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

