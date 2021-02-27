Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 5,460 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $89.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

