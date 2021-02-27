Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,243 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA stock opened at $192.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $199.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.19.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their target price on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.67.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.