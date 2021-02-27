Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $90.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $96.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. On average, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 11,323 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $865,869.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,938,001.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $16,450,679.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,362 shares in the company, valued at $83,837,836.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 363,662 shares of company stock worth $28,227,857. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.90.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

