Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,214,000 after buying an additional 58,469 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 21,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $216.13 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $96.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.64.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

