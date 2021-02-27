Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.87 Million Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 20.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,311,000 after buying an additional 1,346,398 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 351.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,267,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,514,000 after buying an additional 986,870 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at $66,590,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 21.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,854,000 after buying an additional 686,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 169.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 819,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,348,000 after buying an additional 515,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

NYSE INFO opened at $90.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.41 and its 200-day moving average is $85.75. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. IHS Markit’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.