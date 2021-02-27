Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $50,145.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,392,564.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $169,949.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $134.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.16. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $145.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.