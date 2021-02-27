Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 574.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 752,682 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,346,000. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,585,000 after buying an additional 385,812 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1,350.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 253,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,047,000 after buying an additional 236,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,277,047,000 after buying an additional 233,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.33.

VRSK opened at $163.85 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $210.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

