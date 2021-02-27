Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,199 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,024,996,000 after purchasing an additional 860,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Comcast by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,457,311 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $705,163,000 after purchasing an additional 461,520 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $241.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

