Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $1.72 Million in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 52,450.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Insiders sold a total of 60,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,553 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IP. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

NYSE:IP opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $53.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.74.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

