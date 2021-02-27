Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,206 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 115,794 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,844 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In related news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,194,415. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV opened at $58.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.84, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.04.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.