Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New $3 Million Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,002,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Trimble by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 223,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 1,638.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,335,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,337 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Trimble by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 418,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trimble news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,737.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $74.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $76.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.38.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

TRMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

